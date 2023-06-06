The National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) will conclude the online application process for Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2023 for admissions to various Teacher Education Programmes under Regional Institutes of Education (RIE). Eligible candidates can apply on the official website cee.ncert.gov.in.

NCERT CEE 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on July 2 and the admit card will be released on June 25, 2023. The result of CEE 2023 (B.Sc.B.Ed/B.A.B.Ed/M.Sc.Ed) and CEE 2023 (B.Ed/B.Ed.M.Ed/M.Ed) will be announced on July 20 and 25, respectively.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, programme details, syllabus, and other information available in the notification below:

Information Brochure for NCERT CEE 2023.

Steps to apply for NCERT CEE 2023