Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced the result of the Class 12 board exams 2023 today, June 6. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results online at the official website ahsecresults.com.

The AHSEC HS board exams for Class 12 were held from Feb 20 to March 20 this year. Over 3.4 lakh students appeared for the Assam HS exams in 2023. The overall pass percentage recorded by the Arts stream this year is 83.48%, Commerce stream recorded 87.26% and Science stream is at 92.19%, reports Indian Express.

The state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma took to Twitter to congratulate the students. “My congratulations and best wishes to all the successful candidates in HS examination. For those who could not do well this time, remember ~ We always have the power to work harder to achieve success. Do not give up. There is always a new beginning”, tweeted the Chief Minister.

My congratulations and best wishes to all the successful candidates in HS examination.



For those who could not do well this time, remember ~ We always have the power to work harder to achieve success. Do not give up. There is always a new beginning.#AssamHSResults — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 6, 2023

Steps to check Assam Class 12th result 2023:

Visit the official website ahsec.assam.gov.in On the Homepage, click the link for Class 12 HS results 2023

Key in your roll number and other details The AHSEC Class 12 result will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check Assam Class 12 Board results.

The official Websites have crashed due to heavy traffic. Students are advised to keep retrying the links.