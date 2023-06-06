Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Election Inspector, Group-C, Non-Gazetted (Advt. No. 08/2023). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in till June 28 upto 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 16 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on July 28, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Atleast bachelor degree from any recognised university.

Desirable Qualification: Knowledge in Bengali or Kokborok.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to reserved category candidates. SC/ST candidates of other states should apply for unreserved vacancy.

Steps to apply for TPSC recruitment 2023

Visit official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in Go to ‘Online application’ — click on apply link for Election Inspector posts

Register and apply for the desired post

Upload documents, pay the fee, and submit the application Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.