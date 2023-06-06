The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the exam schedule for the Combined Recruitment Exam 2023. As per the notification, the written test is scheduled to be held on July 9 from 11.00 AM to 2.00 PM.

Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets 15 days before the exam from the official website osssc.gov.in.

The OSSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6862, of which 4565 vacancies are for the post of Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) and 2297 for Junior Assistant posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written exam followed by a practical test. The written exam will consist of 180 questions of 1 mark each. The test will be held for a duration of 3 hours. The practical test will be basic computer skill test with 50 marks of 1 hour duration.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.