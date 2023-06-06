Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Exam 2022. Applicants can check and download the answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till June 8, 2023. Objections received beyond the stipulated date will not be considered.

The exam was conducted on June 4, 2023.

The OSSC CTS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1225 vacancies, of which 1008 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) in various departments and 217 for Assistant Training Officer (ATO).

Steps to download CTS answer key 2023

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Raise objections, if any

