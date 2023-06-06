Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the final answer key for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Jal Shakti Department. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The exam was conducted on May 14, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 50 AE (Civil) vacancies.

Steps to download AE Civil final answer key

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on the AE Civil final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination and interview/viva-voce.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.