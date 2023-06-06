The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the final answer key of the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2023 (UGET 2023). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website comedk.org.

COMEDK UGET 2023 rank card will be available from June 10, 2023. COMEDK UGET exam 2023 was conducted on May 28.

Steps to download COMEDK UGET 2023

Visit the official website comedk.org Click on the login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Download COMEDK UGET 2023 final answer key here.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.