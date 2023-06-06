The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT 2023). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till June 7 by paying the fee of Rs 200 per challenge.

“The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the website https://jipmat.nta.ac.in/ for candidates to challenge. The procedure (as enclosed) for the challenge of Answer Key may be used,” reads the notification.

JIPMAT 2023 was conducted on May 28, 2023, in computer-based test in 78 cities across the country.

Steps to download JIPMAT 2023 answer key

Visit the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “JIPMAT 2023 Key Challenge” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

