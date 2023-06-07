IDBI Bank has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Executives on a contract basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website idbibank.in.

The IDBI recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1036 posts of Executives. The tentative date of the online test is July 2, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 25 years as on May 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: A graduate from a recognized university. Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying the eligibility criteria. The university / institute should be recognized / approved by Government; Government Bodies viz., AICTE, UGC etc.

Here’s IDBI Executive recruitment 2023 notification.

Selection Process

The selection process shall comprise an Online Test (OT), Document Verification (DV) and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT).

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PWD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for IDBI Executive recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website idbibank.in Click on the application link under “Recruitment of Executives (On Contract) 2023-24” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Executives post.