The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Senior Physical Education Teacher Exam - 2022. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC PTI 2nd Grade Exam was conducted on April 30. Applicants can raise objections, if any, from June 8 to 10 by paying the fee of Rs 100 per challenge.

The RPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 461 vacancies for Senior Physical Education Teachers in the Secondary Education department.

Steps to download RPSC 2nd grade answer key 2023:

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on Senior Physical Education Teacher Exam answer key link

The RPSC PTI 2nd grade answer key will appear on the screen

Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Answer Key for Paper-II Physical Education.

Answer Key for Paper-I GK And Others.