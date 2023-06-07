RPSC PTI 2nd grade answer key 2023 released
RPSC has released the provisional answer key for the Senior Physical Education Teacher Exam - 2022.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Senior Physical Education Teacher Exam - 2022. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The RPSC PTI 2nd Grade Exam was conducted on April 30. Applicants can raise objections, if any, from June 8 to 10 by paying the fee of Rs 100 per challenge.
The RPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 461 vacancies for Senior Physical Education Teachers in the Secondary Education department.
Steps to download RPSC 2nd grade answer key 2023:
- Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on Senior Physical Education Teacher Exam answer key link
- The RPSC PTI 2nd grade answer key will appear on the screen
- Check and download the answer key
- Take a printout for future reference
Answer Key for Paper-II Physical Education.