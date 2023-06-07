The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for Laboratory Technician (Animal Husbandry) and Multipurpose Fisheries Skilled Worker posts under Advt No 16/2022. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB will conduct the exam for Lab Technician and MFSW posts on June 10.

The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 309 vacancies for various posts including Laboratory Technician (Animal Husbandry) and Multipurpose Fisheries Skilled Worker.

Steps to download PSSSB admit card 2023:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to Advertisements and click on admit card link Key in your Application Number and date of birth and submit

The PSSSB admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download PSSSB admit card 2023.