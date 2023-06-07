The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will soon release the exam dates for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2023 (UPJEE 2023). Once released, applicants will be able to download the schedule from the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

“UPJEE(P) -2023 Examination Date will be Announced Soon,” reads the notification.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from June 1 to 5, 2023. The exam will be held in two languages — Hindi and English. Meanwhile, UPJEE 2023 registration deadline has been extended till June 10, 2023.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300 per application, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category.

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for JEECUP 2023

Visit the official website jeecup.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply for Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic)”

Now proceed with the registration process Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JEECUP 2023 (UP Polytechnic).

Direct link to apply for JEECUP 2022 (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.