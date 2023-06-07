JSSC CGL notification 2023: Over 2000 posts on offer under Graduate Level exam, check details
JSSC released the notification for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) – 2023.
Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) released the notification for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) – 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam from June 20 onwards at jssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the exam is July 19.
Under JSSC JGGLCCE 2023, a total of 2017 vacancies for different posts will be filled via a competitive examination.
Vacancy details
- Assistant Branch Officer: 863
- Junior Secretariat Assistant: 335
- Block Supply Officer: 252
- Labour Enforcement Officer: 182
- Planning Assistant: 5
- Block Welfare Officer: 195
- Regional Officer: 185
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.
Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess a graduate degree or equivalent from a recognised University.
Selection process
The selection under JSSC Industrial Training Officer recruitment will be based on a Main exam only. Qualified candidates will be called for document verification.
Application Fee
The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100.