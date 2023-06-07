Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon close the online application window for the post of Officer in Grade ‘B’ (DR) in various departments. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in till June 9 upto 6.00 PM.

The RBI Grade B recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 291 vacancies. The RBI Grade B-General phase 1 exam will be held on July 9 and Grade B-DEPR and DSIM on July 16.

Here’s RBI Grade B notification 2023.

Vacancy Details

Officer in Grade B, (DR) General PY 2023: 222

Officer in Grade B (DR) Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR)-PY 2023: 38

Officer in Grade B (DR) Statistics and Information Management (DSIM) PY 2023: 31

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on May 1, 2023. The upper age limit will be relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: The minimum qualification for Grade B-General is a graduate degree with minimum 60% marks while that for DEPR and DSIM is a Master’s Degree. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 850 for GEN/OBC/EWSs and Rs 100 for SC/ST/PwBD.

Steps to apply RBI Grade B recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Go to Vacancies and click on the link for Grade B Register at the IBPS portal Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for RBI Grade B recruitment 2023.

Selection Process

Selection for the aforementioned posts will be done through online/written examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interview.