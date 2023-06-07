Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the official notification for recruitment to the posts of Medical Officer (Regular) Advt.No.-19/2023 and Medical Officer (Backlog) Advt.No.-20/2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the regular and backlog vacancies on Commission’s official website jpsc.gov.in from June 19 and June 21, respectively.

The last date to apply for regular and backlog posts is July 18 and July 20, respectively.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 256 vacancies, of which 230 vacancies are for Medical Officer (Regular) and 26 vacancies are for Medical Officer (Backlog).

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, educational qualification and other details available in the notifications below:

Direct link to Medical Officer (Regular) notification.

Direct link to Medical Officer (Backlog) notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category are require to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category of Jharkhand state.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.