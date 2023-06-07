Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the exam schedule of the Main written examination of Combined Recruitment for the post of Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist-cum-Junior Storekeeper, Junior Storekeeper and Clerk-cum-Librarian-2022. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 18 from 10.00 AM to 12 noon in Rajdhani College, Baramunda, Bhubaneshwar.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in from June 12 onwards.

A total of 227 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted to appear for the Main examination.

Steps to download CRE admit card 2022

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Combined Junior Stenographer, Junior Storekeeper, Clerk cum Librarian and other posts admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.