Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Ayurvedic Medical Officers (AMO). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 116 vacancies of Ayurvedic Medical Officers in the rank of Group-B under Health & Family Welfare Department. [Advt 03 of 2023-24].

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a Bachelor’s degree in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) or equivalent degree from an University or Institution recognised by Central Council of Indian Medicine. The applicant must have registered himself/herself under the Odisha State Council of Ayurvedic Medicines.

Examination Fee

There is no application fee.

Steps to apply for OPSC AMO posts

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Register yourself and proceed with the application process for the relevant post Fill up the form, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of a written examination to be held at Cuttack/ Bhubaneshwar. More details are in the notification.

