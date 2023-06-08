The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Tests or CUET PG 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

“There might be some candidates who may have not received their Admit Card for the above dates will get the same in subsequent phases. For the schedule / Date-sheet of Test papers, candidates may refer to the Public Notice dated: 31 May 2023 available on the website https://cuet.nta.nic.in,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The CUET PG 2023 examination is scheduled to be held from June 9 to June 11. The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held online in two shifts from 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The CUET PG 2023 exam will be conducted for candidates seeking admission to Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges.

Steps to download CUET PG admit card 2023

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in Go to the “City Intimation for CUET(PG) 23’ Key in your Application No. and Date of Birth to login CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

