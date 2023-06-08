Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the Admit cards for the Term End Examination (TEE) June 2023. Eligible candidates can download and print their Hall Ticket from the official website ignou.ac.in.

The IGNOU Term End Exam (TEE) is scheduled to be conducted from July 15 to 26, 2023 in two sessions - rning Session from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and Evening Session from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The last date to apply for the Term End Exam 2023 is June 10.

Students can find information on the date sheets for the examinations on the official website or in the link below:

Here’s the link for the IGNOU TEE 2023 schedule.

Steps to download TEE June 2023 Hall Ticket

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Hall Ticket for June 2023 Term End Examination for ODL Students, 2023”

Key in your login credentials and submit IGNOU TEE Admit Card will appear on the screen Check the details and download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IGNOU TEE Hall Ticket 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.