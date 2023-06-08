The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the exam schedule for UGC NET June 2023 Phase 1 examination today, June 8. Eligible candidates can check and download the exam schedule from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 13 to 17 in Computer Based Tests (CBT) mode only. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the second week of June 2023.

The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Advance City Intimation for UGC NET June 2023 Phase – I. The notification regarding advance city intimation of Exam Centre will be displayed on NTA websites ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in, in due course, reads the notification.

Candidates can download the subject-wise exam schedule and find more information on UGC NET 2023 in the link below:

Here’s the UGC NET June exam schedule 2023.

The UGC NET June 2023 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects. The registration window was open from May 10 to 31, 2023.