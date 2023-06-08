Army Ordnance Corps, Ministry of Defence has announced the result of the written exam for recruitment to the post of Tradesman Mate & Fireman. Candidates who appeared for the exam check the results on the official website aocrecruitment.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1793 vacancies. The written exam was conducted on December 11, 2022.

Candidates who have passed the written exam and the Physical eligibility tests will be sent an appointment letter on their registered email address.

According to the official recruitment notification all posts/vacancies have All India Service Liability and candidates selected will be under probationary period of two years.

Offer of appointment will will only be issued against the number of vacancies for which government sanction exists. The results displayed on the website are only provisional and not merit-based, reads the notification.

