The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) will commence the online application process for the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply on the official website esb.mp.gov.in from tomorrow, June 9. The last date to apply for the exam is June 23, 2023.

Applicants will be able to make changes to the form till June 28. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 25 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 3.00 PM and 5.00 PM.

The entrance exam is held for admissions in Diploma courses in Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology offered in different colleges located in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Candidates who have passed the Class 12 or 10+2 board exam with science subjects including Zoology/ Mathematics/ Agriculture are eligible to apply for MPPEB ADDET 2023. The lower age limit is 17 years and the upper age is 28 years as on 31 December 2023. More details in the notification:

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 400 is applicable for the general category and Rs 200 for reserved categories.

