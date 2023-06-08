Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad has declared the results of the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2023) today, June 8. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their results from the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS PGECET 2023 computer-based test (CBT) was conducted from May 29 to June 1, 2023.

PGECET counselling registration will begin shortly. The complete counselling schedule, choice-locking, payment of fees, merit list can be downloaded from pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Steps to download TS PGECET 2023 result

Visit the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in Click on TS PGECET 2023 download Rank Card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TS PGECET results 2023.

