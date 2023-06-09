The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the exam schedule along with the advance exam city intimation slip for the UGC NET June 2023 Phase 1 and Phase 2. Applicants can download their exam city allotment from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET 2023 exams Phase 1 will be conducted in CBT mode from June 13 to 17 in two shifts and Phase 2 will be held from June 19 to 22. The examination is being conducted for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of UGC NET June 2023, Phase I and Phase II shall be issued later,” reads the notification.

UGC NET Phase I exam schedule.

UGC NET Phase II exam schedule.

Steps to download UGC NET 2023 exam city slip

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in Go to the link ‘UGC – NET June 2023 City intimation’

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city intimation letter Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UGC NET 2023 exam city intimation letter.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.