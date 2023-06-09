Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Lecturers in different disciplines of Government Ayurvedic medical Colleges of the state in Class-II. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 29 Lecturer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: A graduate degree in Ayurveda from a University established by law or a Statutory Board/ Faculty/ Examining Body of Indian Medicine or its equivalent as recognised made in Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970. A post graduate qualification in the subject/ speciality concerned included in the schedule to Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970 is also mandatory. Adequate knowledge of Sanskrit.

Steps to apply for Lecturer posts

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Register yourself and proceed with the application process for the relevant post Fill up the form, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Lecturer posts.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Written Examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.