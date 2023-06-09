Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of X-Ray Technician. Interested candidates will be able to apply to the vacancies on the official website upsssc.gov.in from June 15.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 382 vacancies for X-Ray Technicians at the UPSSSC.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must possess a diploma in X-ray from Uttar Pradesh state Medical Council or equivalent from a recognized Board.



Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs. 25 for application. Examination fee to be paid only by shortlisted candidates.

For further information on selection process, eligibility etc, candidates are advised to check the official notification in the link below:

Direct link to UPSSSC X-ray technician recruitment 2023.