The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2023 today, June 9. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website dbt.nta.ac.in.

A total of 9116 candidates appeared for GAT-B and 11904 for BET. The exam was conducted on May 13, 2023, in 55 cities across India.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download GAT-B/BET 2023 result

Visit the official website dbt.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “SCORE CARD FOR GAT-B AND BET 2023” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download GAT-B/BET 2023 result.

The GAT-B/BET is a national-level entrance examination for admission to the Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

