Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha, has released the Hall Ticket for Common PG Entrance Test or CPET 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their admit cards at the official website pg.samsodisha.gov.in.

The Odisha CPET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 23 to July 4.

CPET exam will be conducted for admissions to various PG programmes offered at various state government institutions.

