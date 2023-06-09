The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in till June 30, 2023. The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on July 15, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 35 vacancies, of which 29 vacancies are for Junior Engineer (Civil) posts and 6 for Junior Engineer (Electrical).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Between 20 to 30 years as on June 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineer (Civil): Minimum three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised Institute or University or Board with a minimum 65% of marks (55% for SC/ST/PwBD) or Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised University with 55% marks (45% for SC/ST/PwBD).

Junior Engineer (Electrical): Minimum three years Diploma in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering from a recognized Institute or University or Board with a minimum 65% of marks (55% for SC/ST/ PwBD) or Degree in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering from a recognized University with 55% marks (45% for SC/ST/ PwBD).

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PwBD/EXS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 50, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to OBC/General/EWS category candidates. Staff candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee and intimation charges.

Steps to apply RBI JE posts 2023

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Go to Current Vacancies—Vacancies and click on Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) posts Register at the IBPS portal Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) posts.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of online examination and language proficiency test (LPT).