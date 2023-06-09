The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the official notification for recruitment of Police Constables (Advt No. 01/2023). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in from June 20, 2023. The last date to submit the application is July 20.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 21,391 Police Constable posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 25 years as on August 1, 2022. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed intermediate or Maulvi Certificate issued by the Madrasa Board of Bihar State Government. More details in the notification.

Candidates can check more information on the number of vacancies, eligibility criteria and application fees in the official notification below:

Here’s the CSBC recruitment notification 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.