The online application process for the 2nd Special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) will conclude today, June 10. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ojee.nic.in.

For further information on syllabus, eligibility and other information, students can read the detailed notification below:

Direct link to Special OJEE 2023 notification.

OJEE 2023 is being conducted for admissions to B.Tech., LE-Tech (Diploma), MBA, MCA and B.Pharm. The first round of OJEE 2023 was held from May 8th to 12th. This special round is being conducted to fill the vacant seats after the first round of OJEE counselling. The Entrance Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses.

Steps to apply for Special OJEE 2023

Visit the official website ojee.nic.in On the homepage, click on 2nd/Special OJEE registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for 2nd/Special OJEE 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.