Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Manager (Electrical), Junior Manager (Mechanical), Junior Manager (Civil), and Junior Manager (IT) under the Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL) today, June 11. Eligible candidates can apply to the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in upto midnight.

The last date to pay the application fee is June 13. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 91 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Junior Manager (Electrical): 77

Junior Manager (Mechanical): 08

Junior Manager (Civil): 04

Junior Manager (IT): 02

The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 38 years as on January 1, 2023. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC. Candidates from BPL and PwBD category are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for Junior Manager posts



Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Go to “Online Recruitment Portal” Click on “Apply Here” under Junior Manager posts Register and apply for the vacancies Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply to APSC recruitment 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.