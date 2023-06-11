Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the admit cards for the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT 2023). Applicants can now download their admit cards for the examination on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The written exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on June 18 in two shifts — Morning shift commencing at 10.00 AM and Afternoon shift commencing at 2.00 PM.

Here’s the official notification.

The ITICAT is a state-wide entrance test conducted by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) for admission into various Industrial Training Institutes across the state. Candidates can view the Prospectus to various Institutes and Courses in the prospectus shared below:

Direct link to the Prospectus.

Steps to download Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2023

Visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card of ITICAT-2023”

Candidate application portal will appear on the screen Key in your credentials and submit Admit card download link will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference



Direct link to download Bihar ITICAT Admit Card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.