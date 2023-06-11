Dibrugarh University will conclude the online application process for the B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (B.Ed. CET) 2023 for admission to the B.Ed. Programme today, June 11. Eligible candidates can apply for the entrance exam at the official website dibru.ac.in upto 11.55 PM.

The Dibrugarh University BEd CET 2023 will be held on July 5 (Wednesday). The result will be declared by July 20, following which the counselling round will start.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility criteria

Candidate with at least 50% marks (in aggregate) either in the Bachelor’s Degree and /or in the Master’s Degree in Sciences/ Social Sciences/ Humanities; OR Bachelor’s in Engineering / Technology with specialization in Science and Mathematics with 55% marks.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 750.

Steps to apply for Dibrugarh University BEd entrance 2023: