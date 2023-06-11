The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released Hall Ticket for the UGC NET June 2023 Phase 1 examination. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET 2023 exams Phase 1 will be conducted in CBT mode from June 13 to 17 in two shifts and Phase 2 will be held from June 19 to 22. The examination is being conducted for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects. The commission released the city intimation slip and exam schedule for both Phase 1 and Phase 2 exams on June 9.

Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC NET June 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking and go through the instructions contained therein. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC NET June 2023 Phase – I, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in, reads the notification.

Steps to download UGC NET 2023 admit card

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in Go to the link ‘UGC – NET June 2023 Admit Card’

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

