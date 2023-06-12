Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET 2023 for PCB and PCM Group. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official websites cetcell.mahacet.org or mahacet.in.

The MHT CET 2023 was held from May 9 to 13 for PCM Group and May 15 to 20 for PCB Group in Computer Based Test mode. The answer keys were released on May 26 and objections were invited till May 28.

The MHT-CET 2023 is conducted at almost all the district headquarters in the State of Maharashtra for admission to Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education in the state for the academic year 2023-24.

Steps to check MHT CET result 2023

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org or mahacet.in On the homepage, click on “Click Here To View Score Card” for both PCM and PCB group

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference



Direct link to download PCM Score Card.

Direct link to download PCB Score Card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.