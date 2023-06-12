The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023 and Indian Forest Services (Preliminary) Exmination, 2023. Candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Civil Services (Main) Examination scheduled to be conducted from September 15. The Preliminary examinations were conducted on May 28. On the basis of the screening test held through Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023, the qualified candidates will have to appear for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023.

In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all the shortlisted candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023. The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced on the official website shortly, reads the notification.

The number of vacancies to be filled through UPSC CSE 2023 is approximately 1105.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Result - CIVIL SERVICES (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2023” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UPSC CSE 2023 results.

Direct link to UPSC IFS results 2023.

Candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of screening test held through CS (P) Examination, 2023 for IFoS (Main) Examination will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2023 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result, says the notification.