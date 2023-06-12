The admit card for National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2023) has been released today, June 12. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nestexam.in.

The NEST 2023 computer-based exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 24 in two sessions—9.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 6.00 PM. The exam will be held in around 120 major towns/cities all over India. The result will be declared on July 10.

Steps to download NEST 2023 admit card

Visit the official website www.nestexam.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download NEST 2023 admit card.

Meanwhile, the NEST 2023 mock test link has been activated. Candidates can take test using their login ID and password.

Direct link to NEST 2023 mock test.

About NEST

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is a compulsory test for students seeking admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

