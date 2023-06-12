Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has deferred the date for the Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination, 2022. The examination will now be conducted on June 17. The earlier date was June 9.

It is for the information of all concerned candidates appearing in the J&K Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination, 2022, that the Paper-IV (Indian Penal Code, 1860) scheduled to be held on June 9 is hereby rescheduled and shall now be held on June 17 (Saturday). The time and venue of examination already notified shall remain the same, reads the notification.

A total of 821 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the main examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 120 Prosecuting Officer vacancies.

Admit cards for the JKPSC PO recruitment Mains was released on May 25.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main examination and Personality test.

