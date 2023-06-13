Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Sr. Teacher Grade 2 competitive examination 2022 GK (Group C and D). Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Applicants will be able to raise objections, if any, from June 14 to 16 by paying the fee of Rs 100 per challenge.

The exam was conducted on January 29, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

The Commission aims to recruit a total of 9760 Senior Teacher vacancies.

Steps to download RPSC Sr Teacher answer key 2022

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on Model Answer Key link for Sr. Teacher Comp. Exam 2022 GK

The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Sr Teacher 2022 GK Group C answer key.

Direct link to download Sr Teacher 2022 GK Group D answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.