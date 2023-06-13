The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards for the Assistant Town Planner (ATP) exam today, June 13. Applicants can download their admit cards from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in before the exam date.

The ATP exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 16 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 AM. The RPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 43 vacancies for Assistant Town Planner.

Candidates can get more information on the exam centres, examination schedule and other details on the official notification link below:

Direct link to RPSC ATP notification 2023.

Steps to download ATP HallTicket 2022:

Visit official the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on link for ‘Admit Card for Asst. Town Planner exam 2022’

Key in your login details and submit ATP exam Admit Card will appear on screen Download and take a printout

Download link for RPSC ATP exam 2022 admit card.