Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the exam notification for recruitment to different Technical posts under the Directorate of ESI Scheme (Advt. No. 456(C)/OSSC dated 31.12.2022). Applicants can check the schedule for the OMR based exam on the official website ossc.gov.in.

The Preliminary exam is schedule to be held on July 2, in one sitting in OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) mode across Odisha. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 posts.

Job Vacancy

Staff Nurse: 80

Pharmacist: 40

Junior Laboratory Technician: 40

X-ray technician: 9

Operation Theater Assistant: 8

ANM (For female only): 8

ECG Technician: 4

The registration process for the OSSC recruitment drive was held from January 28 to February 26, 2023. The admit card for the examination will be available on the OSSC website from June 26.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main written examination and Certificate Verification.