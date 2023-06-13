The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the provisional results for the post of Fireman and Mineral Guard today, June 13. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download their results from the official website apssb.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 19 posts of Fireman and 3 posts of Mineral Guard.

APSSB held the physical standard test (PST) and physical efficiency test (PET) for the posts from April 10 onwards. Candidates who were shortlisted appeared for the written exam on June 11.

Based on the written examination conducted on June, candidates with the following roll numbers have been provisionally shortlisted for verification of documents for the posts of Fireman & Mineral Guard. The list is in sequential manner of Roll No. and not in order of merit. The final merit list along with the marks will be published after the document verification as per merit cum preference, reads the notification.

Document verification will be held on July 5, at the APSSB Office, C - Sector, Itanagar.

Direct link to download APSSB results.

According to the notification, the provisionally shortlisted candidates will have to mandatorily upload their documents and mark their post/department preference by logging in to the website apssb.nic.in from June 21 to July 3.

Applicants are urged to read the result document carefully and follow the next steps as per the instructions provided on the official website here.