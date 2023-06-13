The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the result of the NEET UG 2023 today, June 13. Eligible candidates will be able to download their results from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, NTA had released the provisional answer key and the objections were invited till June 11.

The NEET UG 2023 exam was conducted on May 7 for the duration of 3 hours 20 minutes (2.00 PM to 5.20 PM). The exam is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India.

Steps to download NEET UG result 2023

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.