The Council of Architecture has released the result of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2023) test 2. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website nata.in.

The NATA second test was conducted on June 3. The exam will be conducted in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

NATA is the qualifier for admission to B.Arch. program offered by Universities/ Institutions in the country, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Council.

Steps to download NATA Test 2 result 2023

Visit the official website www.nata.in On the homepage, click on “NATA 2023 Test 2 Result” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download NATA 2023 Test 2 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.