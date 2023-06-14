The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final marks for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Exam 2022. Candidates can download their marks from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The exam result was announced on May 24, 2023.

The SSC JE Paper 2 exam was held on February 26, 2023. On the basis of the performance of candidates in Paper-I and Paper-II and the preference of Posts/ Departments submitted by them online, a total of 2798 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted.

“Marks of candidates of the said examination have now been uploaded on the website of the Commission on 13.06.2023. The candidates may check their marks from 13.06.2023 (5:00 PM) to 27.06.2023 (5:00 PM) on the website of the Commission by using their Registered Login ID and Password,” reads the notification.

Steps to download SSC JE final marks 2022

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to Candidates Login Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference



The SSC JE 2022 exam was conducted for the recruitment of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India.

