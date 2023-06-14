Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Constable and MTS in Delhi Police. Candidates can check the exam schedule available on the official website ssc.nic.in.

As per the notification, the Constable Executive Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from November 14 to December 5, 2023, whereas the MTS (Civilian) in Delhi Police Examination 2023 was held from February 6 to 19, 2024.

Earlier, SSC released the final marks for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) 2022.

