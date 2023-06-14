The State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha has released the admit card for the Common PG Entrance Test 2023 (CPET 2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ssbodisha.ac.in.

The CPET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from June 23 to July 4 in three shifts — 10.00 AM to 11.00 AM, 12.30 PM to 1.30 PM, and 3.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Here’s CPET 2023 exam schedule.

Steps to download CPET 2023 admit card

Visit the official website ssbodisha.ac.in On the homepage, click on SSB Odisha CPET 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CPET 2023 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.