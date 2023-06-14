The State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha has released the notification for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in Non-Govt. Aided Higher Secondary Schools. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website ssbodisha.ac.in from June 20 (1.00 PM) onwards.

The last date to apply for the post is July 17, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 555 teacher posts.

Here’s the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have Master’s Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University or integrated six years Post Graduate Master’s course from Regional College of Education recognized by NCERT with at least 55% marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade. A candidate must have acquired B.Ed. or equivalent Degree recognized by National Council for Teacher Education, New Delhi as equivalent with B. Ed. from a recognized University / Institution. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the detailed notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/ SEBC category will have to pay the fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

Selection Process

The selection shall be on the basis of a written test and career assessment taken together. The written test will consist of 150 marks and the career assessment will contain 50 marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.