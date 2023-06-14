Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the admit card for the Horticulture Officer recruitment examination. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 17, 2023, from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 4, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 22 Horticulture Officer posts. The pay scale is Rs 51,320- 1,27,310.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Horticulture Officer admit card



Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Click on the Horticulture Officer admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Horticulture Officer admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.